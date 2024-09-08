However, Statham’s role in The Meg almost didn’t happen. It turns out, his aquatic prowess helped snag him the part. Director Jon Turteltaub, known for his love of fun, was looking for the perfect Jonas Taylor, the deep-sea diver battling a monstrous megalodon. When he saw Statham’s impressive diving skills from his Commonwealth Games days, it was a no-brainer.

In a candid chat with Business Insider, Turteltaub laid out his vision: “You can win an Oscar if you do a shark movie where the shark represents some grand flaw in mankind’s soul. But in this case, I wanted to do a movie where the shark represents a big f–king shark!” With Jaws as his benchmark, Turteltaub aimed to keep The Meg thrilling and entertaining, not just a rehash.

Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror had a rough road to the big screen. Disney had the rights, then it bounced to New Line, and finally landed at Warner Bros., where Turteltaub took the helm. Shooting kicked off in September 2016, just months after Turteltaub signed on. With Gravity Pictures financing and New Zealand standing in for Singapore, the film was a visual feast of CGI and 3D effects, demanding a staggering five months for post-production.

When it comes to making a splash, Statham’s diving skills made him a natural fit for the role. Turteltaub needed someone who could credibly handle the intense underwater action. Statham’s background made him a perfect match for Jonas Taylor. He was the hero who’s got to battle the prehistoric beast from the deep.

In the end, The Meg turned out to be more monster movie than shark flick. Turteltaub’s gamble on fun paid off, as early audiences labeled the movie “fun” across the board. For Statham, it was a role that fit like a glove—or rather, a wetsuit—thanks to his real-life diving chops.

Why The Meg Made Waves at the Box Office

The Meg is the shark movie that swam straight to success, snagging a cool $530.2M globally. With a budget between $130–178M, it chewed up and spat out the $400M needed to break even. It debuted on Aug. 10, it made a splash, reeling in $157M on its opening weekend alone.

So, why exactly did it make waves on-screen? For one, The Meg embraced its campy charm. Warner Bros. amped up the nostalgia with a retro 80’s/90’s vibe. Plus, Bobby Darin’s “Beyond the Sea” use in the promos hooked audiences and set the tone.

But the film’s success ain’t all about flashback flair. It’s riding a wave of ancient threats making a comeback. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and other blockbusters have dredged up extinct beasts, drawing crowds with their magnanimous returns.

The Meg follows this trend with its gargantuan megalodon—a prehistoric shark thought to be long gone. It’s a timely twist, echoing the dino-revival craze seen in Jurassic World. While it might lack a blockbuster franchise pedigree, it still hooked a solid fanbase and made a splash at the perfect time.

Mix in the superhero trend of ancient foes, and you’ve got a recipe for success. Whether it’s cosmic threats or colossal sharks, audiences are loving the comeback of prehistoric power. The Meg cashed in on this trend and swam straight to the top.

