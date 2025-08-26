Avengers: Doomsday is the forthcoming most anticipated film from Marvel Studios. Next year, the schedule is jam-packed for Marvel fans as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also set to arrive in July 2026. Amid all the excitement, fans are curious if Josh Brolin will return in Doomsday to reprise his legendary role as Thanos.

One of the most badass villains in the history of Marvel films is Thanos. He was the one who pushed every Avenger to his limits. Even Tony Stark had to sacrifice himself to defeat Thanos and his army. Now, the question arises, will King Thanos resurface in Avengers Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday – Will Thanos appear In The upcoming Marvel film?

Though Thanos is vanished from the universe by Tony Stark, but still according to the reports from Marvel Spoilers, King Thanos is expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

As of now, there is no confirmation about his potential involvement in the film, but reports of Thanos being part of Doomsday have sparked a major buzz. Marvel fans are also speculating various scenarios of how the most powerful villain in the Marvel Universe will be part of the Avengers: Doomsday film.

RUMOR: King Thanos will appear in Avengers Doomsday Source @MarvelSpoiler pic.twitter.com/dECqjo4m8q — Marvel Update (@update_marvel) August 24, 2025

Thanos May Engage In A Heated Confrontation With Dr. Doom In Avengers: Doomsday

Even before the reports circulated on the internet, a fan video was winning the audience’s hearts. In this fan edit, Thanos and Dr Doom engaged in a verbal altercation, which ended with Doom conquering Thanos with a single punch.

With reports of Thanos being part of the Doomsday film, the chances of this scenario unfolding are likely. A confrontation between Dr. Doom & King Thanos could be a great way to showcase the powers of Doom and how he can beat a person with a single punch, whom the whole Avengers team had defeated after the sacrifice from Tony Stark.

I have a feeling it will be like this scene from King Thanos and Doom.pic.twitter.com/yDUTSfLJLc — BraianCamejo ⚤💜 (@Braiancamejo264) August 25, 2025

