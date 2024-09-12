Thalapathy Vijay’s latest movie, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has become a massive hit at the box office, drawing attention for its thrilling action scenes, unexpected cameos, and various movie references. Among the film’s highlights is the excellent on-screen chemistry between Vijay and actress Sneha. Their pairing has won over audiences, marking their return as a duo after being last seen together in Vaseegara (2003). Sneha’s role as Vijay’s wife in the film has been widely appreciated, with fans praising director Venkat Prabhu for his casting choices.

However, Venkat Prabhu recently revealed a surprising fact about the casting process of The Greatest Of All Time. In a recent interview, he shared that Sneha wasn’t the first actress considered for the role. The original plan was to cast Nayanthara, one of the leading stars in Tamil cinema, as Vijay‘s wife in The Greatest Of All Time. For various reasons, however, the idea did not materialize.

Despite this, Nayanthara received nothing but praise for the film. According to Prabhu, she reached out to him after watching The Greatest Of All Time and expressed her appreciation for Sneha’s performance. Nayanthara even commented that no one else could have portrayed the character better than Sneha, supporting the final casting decision. In addition, she congratulated the entire team on the film’s success.

Record-breaking Box Office Success

Since its release, The Greatest of All Time has impressed critics and set the box office on fire. The sci-fi action thriller has officially become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, surpassing the previous record-holder Raayan starring Dhanush. While Raayan earned a total of Rs 160 crore, GOAT has raked in over Rs 300 crore globally, continuing to dominate domestic and international markets.

The Greatest Of All Time boasts an ensemble cast that includes notable names like Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Laila Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav Premgi, Amaren Aravind, Akash and Ajmal Ameer. Each actor has contributed to the film’s widespread appeal, and the dynamic performances and engaging storyline have kept viewers hooked.

Venkat Prabhu’s direction and Vijay’s star power have been key elements in The Greatest Of All Time’s extraordinary success. At the same time, Sneha’s role has added a layer of depth to the narrative, further cementing the film’s place in Tamil cinema history.

The Greatest of All Time continues its impressive run, and fans of Thalapathy Vijay eagerly await his future projects, excited to see what else the megastar and the talented directors he collaborates with have in store.

