The Greatest Of All Time is surpassing all odds and continues to mint moolah at the ticket windows. Thalapathy Vijay’s film is fast pacing towards the 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. There’s good news as the sci-fi action drama has surpassed the lifetime of Bigil. Let’s take a look at his Top 5 highest-grossers in the nation.

The GOAT was released on September 5, 2024. The Venkat Prabhu directorial witnessed a huge blow with a lukewarm response from the Telugu and Kerala markets. The film received mixed responses, and many even criticized the jukebox, which they felt wasn’t upto the mark. It also suffered due to floods in AP, Telangana, and many other areas.

The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Collections

On day 6, The GOAT has added another 7 crores net to its box office collections in India. Despite multiple hurdles in its theatrical journey, the film has maintained a good hold. The overall earnings now stand at 176 crores.

The GOAT is now Thalapathy Vijay’s third highest-grossing film in India

The Greatest Of All Time has surpassed the lifetime collections of Bigil (2019), which earned 171.90 crores in its lifetime. It is now officially the third highest-grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay in India. There’s a more exciting news as it will climb up the ladder today!

Will beat Varisu today!

Thalapathy Vijay only needs 3 crores more in his kitty to beat the earnings of his second highest-grossing film of all time, Varisu, which minted 178.80 crores. That milestone will be effortlessly unlocked today.

From there, it will be a difficult journey towards Leo (2023), which is likely to be missed.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Thalapathy Vijay below:

Leo (2023) – 342 crores

Varisu (2023) – 178.80 crores

The GOAT (2024) – 176 crores

Bigil (2019) – 171.90 crores

Master (2021) – 154 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram At The Worldwide Box Office (14 Days): Nani’s Film Needs Less Than 12 Crores To Hit A Century!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News