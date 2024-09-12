The GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay, is enjoying massive buzz around his latest release at the ticket windows. The Greatest Of All Time was released on September 5, 2024, and is chasing the 200 crore mark in India. There’s been an unexpected fall in advance booking sales on day 8. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

The Greatest Of All Time is enjoying a good trend in overseas markets like North America. Unfortunately, the sci-fi action drama witnessed the biggest bump in Telugu states, which was supposed to be its most significant contributor at the box office. The impact is visible, but despite that, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has maintained a decent hold so far.

The GOAT Pre-Sales (Day 8)

The Greatest Of All Time reportedly added 3.53 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking sales for day 8. This is a considerable drop of 24% compared to pre-sales of 4.65 crores gross registered on the previous day.

And, of course, that is because of lesser ticket sales on day 8. On the second Thursday, The GOAT sold 2.87 lakhs+ tickets, but the numbers dropped to 2.20 lakhs+. Is this where the downfall for Thalapathy Vijay starrer begins, or will it redeem itself with spot bookings? Only time will tell!

More about The GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay is seen in dual roles in the Venkat Prabhu directorial, which marks his penultimate film before entry into politics. The stakes were high as the sci-fi action drama was mounted on a budget of 400 crores. But it accumulated around 187 crores from theatrical, digital, and satellite rights in India and overseas alone. Around 200 crores more is needed to recover its budget. The film has already added 169 crores to its kitty from India alone, so the makers are almost in the safe zone.

The Greatest Of All Time also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran and VTV Ganesh.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Creates History With Highest Week 4 Hindi Collection By Beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, That Too One Day Early!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News