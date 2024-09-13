The Greatest Of All Time has officially concluded its extended first week in theatres. Thalpaathy Vijay fans are delighted as his final film before political entry, Thalapathy 69, will be announced today. But ahead of it, let’s celebrate another good news as The GOAT clocks 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for more details!

The GOAT was released in theatres on September 5, 2024. As it was released on a Thursday, the sci-fi action drama enjoyed an extended week of 8 days. It suffered due to floods as well as lukewarm response in Telugu and Kerala states. But has managed to clock decent collections so far.

The Greatest Of All Time Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 8)

On the second Thursday, The GOAT witnessed a slight fall with 6.45 crores net coming in. The overall net collections in India now stand at 182.45 crores, which is around 215.29 crores in gross earnings. It has also minted around 138 crores from the overseas markets. The worldwide collections, after eight days, reach 353.29 crores gross.

The Greatest Of All Time has finally reached the 350 crore mark. That, too, in a span of 8 days, given the word-of-mouth has been mixed. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has maintained a good run so far. With the beginning of the second weekend, there definitely will be a jump, and hopefully, the film will enter the 400 crore club by the end of this weekend.

Another good news incoming!

The Greatest Of All Time also has a sentimental value attached to it as it marks the penultimate film of Thalapathy Vijay before he enters politics in full force. If this is the result of his second-last film, one can only imagine the phenomenon that will be created for his final acting outing.

His last, Thalapathy 69, will be announced today at 5 PM. The anticipation is sky-high, and we cannot wait to witness all about the team he will be collaborating with for his final film.

