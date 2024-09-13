Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah, has finally re-released in theatres amid so much buzz. Considering the goodwill the film has built over the years, it was expected to perform better in a re-run, but no one ever thought that it would be miles ahead of the original run. Yes, the film is enjoying a massive response at ticket windows and closed its day 1 advance booking by selling over 30,000 tickets. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by Anil Barve, the film was originally released in theatres in 2018. Back then, it was welcomed with positive reviews, but commercially, it didn’t emerge as a winner at the box office. It wrapped up its theatrical run at 13.48 crores net in India and was declared as a losing affair considering the reported budget of 15 crores.

Now, with a re-release, Tumbbad is going to have a new life, and don’t be surprised if it surpasses its initial collection. As far as day 1 is concerned, the film has sold tickets worth 0.57 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through advance booking alone. It’s a great number already, and if we talk about total admits in pre-sales, the film sold over 33,000 tickets for the opening day.

In the national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis), Tumbbad has sold over 21,000 tickets, with Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Pune taking the lead. Talking about the states, Maharashtra is in the lead with a big margin, with a sale of almost 10,000 tickets. In terms of show count, the Sohum Shah starrer is possibly the biggest re-release ever, with over 2,100 shows running across the nation.

All in all, Tumbbad is ready to spring a big surprise at the Indian box office with its re-release. On day 1, the collection is expected to hit the 1 crore mark or go higher. Even if it hits the 1 crore mark, it’ll be a humongous jump of 53.84% compared to the film’s original day 1 collection of 0.65 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

