The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s films have failed to unleash his full potential in the market. Last year, his Leo did well in the Hindi belt, but it could have done much better. However, all thanks to the lucrative OTT deal, the makers ignored a proper theatrical release plan. The same thing happened with The GOAT as, again, the film didn’t get a release in the national cinema chains. Thankfully, the makers of Kanguva didn’t commit the same mistake, as they confirmed a big release in the Hindi belt.

Kollywood, despite enjoying a strong audience base in the Hindi belt, has failed to deliver a big money spinner. The only big hit from the Tamil industry is 2.0, which did a splendid business of 188 crores with its Hindi version. It’s sad but true that the filmmakers and Kollywood superstars haven’t made big efforts to promote their films in Hindi, thus limiting their films’ potential.

It seems that the makers of Kanguva have learned from the mistakes of the Kollywood industry and have focused more on the film’s proper Hindi release. In today’s time, almost every Tamil film has a 4-week OTT window. It means that the film will arrive on OTT immediately after 4 weeks of its theatrical release. In exchange for this, the makers are bagging a hefty sum from OTT platforms. However, this 4-week window isn’t accepted by the national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis), and films with an 8-week OTT window are allowed to be screened.

As Leo and The GOAT had a 4-week OTT window, they weren’t screened by the national cinema chains. The good is that the makers of Kanguva won’t have such a 4-week OTT window, and they have planned a proper release of the film in the Hindi belt. It is learned that the Suriya starrer will arrive on OTT after 8 weeks of its theatrical release, thus it will be screened across the national cinema chains.

It’s a good decision as if the content turns out to be good, Kanguva will get a chance to mint a big moolah through the national cinema chains in the Hindi market.

