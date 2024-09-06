The Greatest Of All Time knocked it out of the park, scoring the third-biggest opening for an Indian film in 2024. Due to underperformance in Telugu, the film couldn’t achieve the 50 crore mark. Nonetheless, it has achieved several milestones with its fantastic opening. Let’s do a detailed comparison of The GOAT with Thalapathy Vijay’s top 5 openers.

On the opening day, The GOAT passed with flying colors. Box office collections of 45 crores were minted in the domestic market. It also added 48.68 crores gross from the overseas markets. It was a clean century on the opening day, with collections of 101.78 crores gross worldwide.

Lands #3 among Thalapathy Vijay’s top 5 openers

Thalapathy Vijay set massive milestones with Leo (2023), which is his highest opener of all time. As per early projections, the Greatest Of All Time was expected to land second on the list as it was poised to open in the 55 crore range. Unfortunately, that could not happen due to underperformance in many Telugu states.

The GOAT is Thalapathy Vijay’s third-highest opener of all time. Take a look at the Top 5 below:

Leo- 66 crores Beast- 49.30 crores The GOAT- 45 crores Sarkar- 36 crores Master- 35 crores

Clearly, Leo led the race with almost 46% higher collections than The Greatest Of All Time on its opening day. While this milestone could not be unlocked, the sci-fi action drama will hopefully break several other records in the coming days.

More about The GOAT

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest Of All Time also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran. Thalapathy Vijay is seen in dual roles in the film, which is backed by AGS Entertainment.

It is made on a staggering budget of 400 crores, out of which 50% is Vijay‘s salary. The film sold its theatrical rights at around 187 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

