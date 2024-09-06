The Greatest Of All Time had a fantastic start at the box office. Despite missing the 50 crore mark, it became the highest opener of 2024 in Tamil cinema. The sci-fi action drama has concluded its second day in theatres, and the collections have remained decent. Scroll below for the latest updates!

The GOAT was released in theatres worldwide on September 5, 2024. There are multiple competitors in the South, including Demonte Colony 2, Vaazhai, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. There was massive anticipation around Thalapathy Vijay’s film, given it marks his penultimate outing before entry into politics. The advance booking sales remained tremendous for the opening day, but there was a considerable dip on Friday.

The Greatest Of All Time Day 2 Early Trends

Today was an ordinary working Friday, which caused the occupancies to remain lower than the opening day. Thalapathy Vijay starrer witnessed good occupancy during the evening and night shows, which helped boost the overall collections.

As per the early trends flowing in, The Greatest Of All Time brought box office collections in the range of 27-28 crores on day 2. These are decent figures, considering there was less than a 50% drop despite a working Friday.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of The GOAT below:

Day 1: 45 crores

Day 2: 27-28 crores (estimates)

The overall collections after the first two days will land somewhere between 72-73 crores. If one looks at the individual run, Venkat Prabhu‘s directorial is achieving new marks for Kollywood with its fantastic collections.

To achieve 120 crore+ in the first extended weekend

There are two more days to do, and The Greatest Of All Time only needs around 27-28 crores more to enter the 100 crore club. Ideally, that should happen by tomorrow, Friday. The sci-fi action drama is highly likely to cross 120 crore+ in the first extended weekend. The real test will begin with the initiation of the first week.

