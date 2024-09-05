Made on a controlled budget, Demonte Colony 2 has turned out to be another success story for Kollywood in 2024. The overall number might not be that big, but considering the limited investment, the film has done well in India and in overseas. However, with the grand arrival of Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, the film might fail to achieve an important milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the Tamil supernatural horror thriller is a sequel to 2015’s sleeper hit, Demonte Colony. It stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. As the predecessor was a big commercial and critical success, the expectations were high from the sequel, and it has lived up to them. The reviews from critics were generally mixed, but it’s a winner in terms of box office.

Released on Independence Day, Demonte Colony 2 has completed 21 days in theatres. In this period, it has earned 34.65 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection of the film stands at 40.88 crores. In overseas, it has amassed 7 crores gross so far, and the theatrical run there is almost over. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 47.88 crores gross after 21 days.

Demonte Colony 2 was doing well at ticket windows, but now The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT) has arrived in theatres, and it has taken away a considerable chunk of screens from the sequel, especially in Tamil Nadu. So, it will definitely go down miserably on a day-to-day basis. So, the film might not be able to hit the 50 crore milestone globally. There’s a slight chance, but mostly, it might struggle to get there.

Demonte Colony 2, produced by Bobby Balachandran, Vijay Subramaniam, and RC Rajkumar, was released on August 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

