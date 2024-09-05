Thalapathy Vijay has unleashed mass destruction at the box office for yet another time, and the ticket window is currently buzzing like never before. Since 7 AM, the ticket sales for the superstar’s second last film – The Greatest Of All Time have been skyrocketing, and till 12 PM the ticket sales have touched 122K already!

The GOAT Ticket Sales Day 1

On the first day of its release, the action film starring Vijay in a double role sold 115% more tickets than the number of tickets that were sold the day before till 12 PM. This definitely is a testimony to the fact that the film is going to break some old records and create new ones soon.

The Greatest Of All Time has already sold 1.3 million tickets in advance before the release of the film, making it the second-highest pre-sales of recent times, only settling below Leo’s 1.6 million pre-sales.

Ticket Sales In 300 Minutes

The GOAT has registered massive ticket sales since morning and is currently selling 407 tickets per minute! Looking at the pace of the film for the ticket sales, it is promising huge numbers for today and over the weekend as well.

100 Crore Worldwide Opening On Cards

The overseas ticket sales for the film have also been phenomenal, promising a 100 crore worldwide opening for Thalapathy Vijay as he gears up to join Shah Rukh Khan & Prabhas in the club.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest Of All Time has also been released in Hindi as Thalapathy Is The GOAT, and it would be interesting to see how the film fares in the North circuit!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Tamil films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Clocks #2 Highest Pre-Sales Of 2024 After Kalki 2898 AD!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News