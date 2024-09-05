The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, has finally made its grand arrival in theatres all across the globe. As expected, die-hard and loyal Thalapathy fans have stormed theatres in large numbers, ensuring a blockbuster collection on day 1. Speaking about the overseas market, the superstar is enjoying an immense ground-level buzz, which can be clearly seen through the advance booking figures. Keep reading for the detailed box office report!

Made under the working title Thalapathy 68, The GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu. Prabhu has previously worked with Ajith Kumar on Mankatha (2011), which was a huge success at the box office. He was lauded for the way he presented Ajith on the big screen. So, considering Prabhu’s past, fans have been excited to see how he used Vijay’s superstardom to its full potential.

Coming to the overseas advance booking update, Thalapathy Vijay’s unparalleled stardom is speaking volumes once again. Despite a comparatively lower buzz than Vijay’s previous films, The Greatest Of All Time has hit a jackpot in pre-sales. It is learned that the magnum opus has closed its day 1 advance booking at a whopping $3.6 million (including premieres), which equals 30.22 crores gross. This is simply amazing and hints at a thunderous opening at the overseas box office.

Out of this massive opening day pre-sales, North America contributed the biggest chunk of $1.08 million (9.06 crores), as per Track Box Office. It is followed by the Gulf, with $661K (5.55 crores). The UK also enjoys a strong fan base of Thalapathy Vijay, and here, The Greatest Of All Time has amassed £180K (1.98 crores).

At the Australian box office, The GOAT sold tickets worth A$ 270K (1.52 crores) for day 1 through advance booking. In Malaysia, it amassed opening day pre-sales of MYR 1.77 million (3.29 crores). New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the rest of the world contributed another 8.82 crores gross, taking the opening day pre-sales to a huge 30.22 crores.

A sensational start for The Greatest Of All Time is on the cards!

