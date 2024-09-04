John Abraham seemed quite confident about his latest release, Vedaa, but unfortunately the response wasn’t as expected. Co-starring Sharvari as the leading lady, the action drama is based on true events but failed to resonate with the audience. Scroll below for the latest update at the worldwide box office after 20 days.

Vedaa was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. Unfortunately, its thunder was stolen by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2, which made a smashing debut with impeccable word-of-mouth. On the other hand, the John Abraham starrer suffered due to low pre-release buzz and content which was disapproved by the cine-goers.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

In 20 days, Vedaa has earned 21.80 crores net in India. In gross earnings, this comes to about 25.72 crores. Additionally, John Abraham’s film minted 3.40 crores from the overseas markets. The worldwide box office collections comes to 29.12 crores gross.

Vedaa Budget vs Box Office Collection

The action drama was made on a budget of 60 crores. It still needs 38.18 crores more in the kitty to recover its budget. Even if one considers the global collections, Vedaa will still need 52% more collections to balance its cost. This is far from possible, given the Nikkhil Advani directorial has been outright rejected at the ticket windows.

It has been 20 days since release but John Abraham starrer is adding collections at very low end. In fact, the sole reason it is still adding footfall is due to fewer options in theatres. If Kareena Kapoor Khan led The Buckingham Murders clicks with the audience, Vedaa is likely to be washed out of the Indian screens on September 13, 2024.

More about Vedaa

The film was released on Independence Day 2024. It also faced a box office clash with Akshay Kumar led Khel Khel Mein.

The ensemble cast of Vedaa includes John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi. It is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

