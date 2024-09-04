Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 has completed 20 days at the ticket windows. It is witnessing a never-seen-before trend as collections remain above the 5 crore mark, even amidst the mid-week blues. The horror-comedy failed to cross Jawan’s total by an inch on Tuesday. Scroll below for the updated box office collections!

As most know, the sequel of Stree is now playing in the 500 crore club. It is the undebatable choice of cine-goers, given its competitors Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein were declared flops within a few days of their big release. There are several re-releases, including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Laila Majnu, which are being revisited by fans. But literally, nothing that’s impacting the theatrical run of Amar Kaushik’s directorial.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

On day 20, Stree 2 added 5.65 crores to its box office collections, a further 19% dip from the 7.05 crores earned on Monday. But it is commendable how, despite the massive footfalls in the first two weeks, the horror comedy flick maintains a strong momentum and continues to witness good ticket sales.

The overall collection after 20 days is 515.05 crores.

Stree 2 vs Jawan Box Office

In 20 days, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan had minted 515.24 crores in earnings. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starerr has literally missed the mark by an inch. It only needed 0.19 crores more in the kitty to become the Hindi film with the highest net collections in 20 days.

Take a look at the top Hindi films with highest collections in first 20 days below:

Jawan: 515.24 crores

Stree 2: 515.05 crores

Animal: 479.74 crores

Pathaan: 475.65 crores

Gadar 2: 474.35 crores

The number 1 spot may have been missed, but Stree 2 has indeed surpassed expectations as it has left behind other Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sunny Deol films in the list.

