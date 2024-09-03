Stree 2 continues to achieve massive milestones even in its third week. There is no competition at the box office, given the other two Independence Day releases (Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa) badly tanked. There’s another big reason to celebrate as Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has joined the leagues of Jawan and KGF Chapter 2. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Amar Kaushik’s directorial has entered the 500 crore mark at the Indian box office. It is now racing towards beating the lifetime collections of Gadar 2 (525.50 crores) and Pathaan (543.22 crores). From there, it will be competing against Ranbir Kapoor led Animal, which earned 554 crores in its lifetime.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection (PVR-INOX)

To be exact, Stree 2 stands at 504.90 crores in 19 days. It will soon create history by clocking 200 crores in box office collections from PVR-INOX chain alone. As per Nishit Shaw, that milestone will be unlocked tomorrow and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer will only be the third Indian film to do so.

To join the leagues of KGF Chapter 2 & Jawan

In the history of Indian cinema, Yash led KGF Chapter 2 and Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan are the only two films to have previously clocked 200 crores from PVR and INOX chains alone. Celebrations are in order for the horror-comedy flick!

More about Stree 2

Amar Kaushik has directed the Stree sequel. It is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The ensemble cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurrana. It is the fifth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Stree 2 has been declared a super-duper hit at the box office. It was made on a budget of 60 crores and is enjoying a 749% return on investments.

