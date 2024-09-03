2024 was full of surprises. From Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter to Crew and Kalki 2898 AD, we witnessed many successes in Bollywood. Currently, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is stealing all the thunder. It has achieved many milestones in its box office journey, but will it fail to become the highest-grossing film of 2024? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Stree 2 was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. It wiped out Kalki 2898 AD from the screens, which enjoyed a glorious run of 1.5 months and made 600 crore+ earnings in its lifetime. Amar Kaushik‘s directorial is also in its third week and has maintained a strong momentum so far. There are also upcoming festivities like Ganesh Chathurthi, which will further boost the earnings.

Stree 2 vs Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection (India)

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has made total earnings of 509.40 crores so far. The film is witnessing better trends than Gadar 2 and Jawan, which made earnings in the range of 4-5 crores on their 19th day. But as far as Kalki 2898 AD is concerned, there’s a long way to go.

Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far, with box office collections of 653.21 crores in its lifetime. Stree 2 is in its third week and still needs around 143.81 crores to achieve that mark. The earnings will gradually slow down and it is not certain if Shraddha Kapoor starrer will be able to enter the 600 crore mark in the first place.

Upcoming festivities to help boost earnings?

It is worth mentioning how this horror comedy flick grows during partial holidays due to Ganesh Chathurthi and other upcoming festivals, and that will majorly determine its lifetime run. Currently, beating Kalki 2898 AD sounds difficult, but only time will tell if Stree 2 manages to surprise us again!

