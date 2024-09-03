Amar Kaushik’s directorial Stree 2 continues to rise and shine at the box office. And we’re not only talking about India but also the international markets including the Gulf and North America. Despite competition from several Hollywood biggies, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film continues to add moolah. Scroll below for overseas updates after 18 days.

The Stree sequel was released worldwide on August 15, 2024. There’s strong competition for screens with movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, It Ends With Us, and Alien: Romulus enjoying high footfalls. Despite the roadblocks, Amar Kaushik’s film continues to mint moolah and records the highest collections for a Hindi film in 2024.

Stree 2 Overseas Collections

As per Nishit Shaw, Stree 2 has added 121 crores gross to its box office collections from the overseas markets. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film had previously surpassed Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), Fighter, Crew, and many other 2024 releases to record the highest figures. But it refuses to stop!

Take a look at the breakdown of international circuits:

North America (US & Canada): 59.85 crores gross

gross UK & Ireland: 9.20 crores gross

gross Australia: 10.63 crores gross

gross Rest of the world: 41.32 crores gross

Total: 121 crores gross

When compared, North America contributes around 49% of the total box office collection made in the overseas circuits so far. The run is far from over. Hence, Stree 2 is expected to break many records in its lifetime.

Stree 2 beats Gadar 2 at the worldwide box office

At the worldwide box office, Stree 2 has accumulated earnings of 707.77 crores gross in 19 days. It is now the 8th highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing the global collections of Gadar 2 (685.19 crores gross).

The next big milestone is Aamir Khan‘s PK, which stands at 831.50 crores gross worldwide. While that’s going to be a difficult feat, only time will tell if Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer achieves that mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 vs Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Leads With 43 Crores+ Already, Will Sure Shot Become The 8th Highest Grosser In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News