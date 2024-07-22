Why 'Fighter' Star Hrithik Roshan Hasn't Tackled An Out-and-Out Comedy Film Yet?

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has been quite choosy and has mostly tried his luck with romantic and action films over a two-decade-long career. With actioners like War, Bang Bang, Krrish 3, Dhoom 2, Krrish, and romantic dramas like Kaabil, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Jodhaa Akbar, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, among others, the actor has etched his name in the hearts of the audience. The actor has also managed to delight his fans with his offbeat roles in the romantic drama Guzaarish, the biographical drama Super 30, the science-fiction drama Koi… Mil Gaya, and the action thriller Mission Kashmir. Notably, he has conquered almost all genres except for comedy. He did feature in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but so far has remained unapproachable to out-and-out comedy films.

Though Hrithik has played a few comedic elements in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, among others, hasn’t explored the space entirely. Many factors, like personal preferences, career strategies, script selections, etc., are involved in choosing roles in films. Perhaps comedy might not have been his strength then, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of the future. Most recently, the actor revealed the real reason behind not doing comedy films until now.

After Fighter, Hrithik Roshan shared his upcoming projects and the genres he would like to dive into next. While talking about the same, he admitted that he has been dying to explore comedy but couldn’t find the right script. He expressed his wish to do situational straight-faced comedy films, more like the American comedy-drama The Hangover, having multiple characters. He also hinted at his fascination with farce and dark comedy more than parody, surreal humour, or slapstick comedy.

“There’s one thing that I’m really dying to do, but the stars haven’t aligned, and I haven’t found the script, which is this situational straight-faced comedy. But I don’t see that kind of stuff being written. What happens is that when we look at comedy, I don’t even mind if it’s dark. That’s also something I would be okay with, but when I see comedy happening and being written, they’re trying to make you laugh, and everyone’s aware of it that this is funny,” he was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla. He also underlined the challenges of pulling off comedy, which requires the actor to remain serious while the audience finds humor in the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in the role of a fighter pilot in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Up next, he is all set to reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The upcoming actioner will see him locking horns with South sensation Jr NTR.

Must Read: Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 3: Evicts Maidaan From Top 10 Hindi Opening Weekends Of 2024, Beats Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s 3-Day Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News