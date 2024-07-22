Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz defied the gloomy Mumbai weather to deliver a sunshine-bright opening weekend at the box office, raking in a healthy collection. Keep reading to know more!

While heavy rains dampened ticket sales in the key commercial hub, the film roared in other parts of the country, particularly Delhi, NCR, and Punjab.

The laugh riot kicked off with a solid Friday collection of 8.62 crore, and the momentum only grew stronger over the weekend. Saturday saw a jump to 10.55 crore, and audiences continued flocking to theatres on Sunday, pushing collections even higher to 11.45 crore. This steady rise throughout the three days is a clear sign of positive word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire. Bad Newz stands at 30.62 crore after 1st weekend.

Bad Newz Evicts Maidaan from Top 10 Highest Weekend Grossers

Not only is this a strong opening for Bad Newz, but it also bumps another film out of the top-grossing opening weekends of 2024. Bad Newz takes the number 6 spot, pushing Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan out of the top 10. The latter had collected 19.55 crore in four days at the box office in its opening weekend. Bad Newz dethrones Shahid Kapoor’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which previously held the number 6 spot.

Fighter: 123.60 crore (4-day) Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 112.15 crore (4-day) Shaitaan: 55.13 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 39.00 (4-day) crore Crew: 32.60 crore Bad Newz: 30.62 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 29.11 crore Article 370: 25.45 crore Chandu Champion: 24.11 crore Munjya: 20.04 crore

Bad Newz Cracks Top 4 for 3-Day Openings:

While the above list includes films with 4-day opening weekends, looking solely at the first 3 days of each film’s release paints a different picture for Bad Newz. Here, it surges to the number 4 spot.

Hrithik Roshan’s action extravaganza, Fighter, reigns supreme with a mighty 93.40 crore collected in its first 3 days. Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) follows closely behind at 71.75 crore for its opening 3 days. Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan holds its ground at number 3 with 55.13 crore.

However, Bad Newz makes a strong showing, surpassing Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Despite releasing during the lucrative Eid holiday window, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan managed 30 crore in its first 3 days. Bad Newz, without the benefit of a major holiday release, successfully surpasses that mark, collecting an impressive 30.62 crore.

It is clearly a “super weekend” for the Anand Tiwari directorial, a much-needed shot of cheer for Hindi cinema that has been grappling with box office struggles recently. The film’s success can be attributed to its unique blend. It’s a crazy, laugh-out-loud comedy that, at its core, tugs at the heartstrings. This emotional depth seems to be resonating perfectly with young audiences and families across India.

Adding to the film’s charm is its super hit music. Catchy tunes of Tauba Tauba are proving to be another draw, further propelling Bad Newz towards box office glory.

While the opening weekend is undeniably impressive, the true test lies ahead. All eyes are now on the film’s performance during weekdays. Can Bad Newz maintain its momentum and translate this strong start into lasting commercial success?

