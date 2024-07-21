Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz performed really well during its opening weekend at the Indian box office. The film opened below the 10 crore mark but witnessed an upward trend yesterday and even today. With this, it has surpassed the 3-day collection of an Eid biggie like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the comedy entertainer opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics. Even word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience has been good so far. The film is enjoying an impressive response from young viewers, which has helped to pull off a winning score in the first three days.

For those who don’t know, Bad Newz opened at 8.62 crores at the Indian box office. On Saturday, it hit the double-digit score and earned 10.55 crores. Again, today, the film saw an upward trend, and as per early trends flowing in, it closed day 3 at 11-12 crores. There was a chance of going higher than this, but as usual, the Sunday curse came into play, and occupancy for the night shows saw a drop.

Including estimates for Sunday, Bad Newz stands at a solid total of 30.17-31.17 crores at the Indian box office after 3 days. With such a score, it even crossed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which had amassed 30 crores in the first 3 days despite being an Eid release. This clearly reflects the positivity around the film, and it’ll be interesting to see if the momentum is maintained over weekdays.

If Bad Newz stays above 5 or 6 crores, the race to enter the 100 crore club will be on. So, let’s hope for the best!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Maharaja At The Worldwide Box Office (37 Days): Vijay Sethupathi Starrer To Wrap Up Its Run Soon Amid Glorious Success On OTT!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News