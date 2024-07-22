Kill, the action-packed thriller battling a crowded box office is proving its mettle. Though facing a gauntlet of competitors week after week—Kalki 2898 AD, Sarfira, Indian 2, Bad Newz—the film continues to show resilience and is now setting its sights on a lifetime collection of 25 crore. This target seems well within reach based on the film’s current momentum. Keep reading to learn about Kill’s box office collections (worldwide) after Day 17.

Lakshya’s Kill opened strong in its first week, pulling in a commendable 11.36 crore. It maintained a steady pace in its second week, garnering another 7 crore. Week three shows no signs of slowing down, with a total collection of 2.50 crore over the weekend.

This breakdown reveals a consistent weekend performance: Friday collections at 50 lacs, Saturday jumping to 95 lacs, and Sunday capping the week at 1.05 crore. By the close of its third week, Kill‘s net India total is expected to be hovering near the impressive mark of 22.50 crore.

Kill’s 25 Crore Challenge

The big question remains: can Kill through and surpass the coveted 25 crore mark? The film’s theatrical run has constantly battled against a barrage of new releases vying for audience attention. While crossing the 25 crore threshold may seem like a steep climb, even if it falls short, Kill’s performance is still projected to be considered a success.

The film’s ability to navigate a competitive landscape and carve out a dedicated audience demonstrates its theatrical viability.

Kill’s Global Appeal

Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s Kill’s reach extends beyond the Indian market. The film’s worldwide box office haul currently sits at 43.11 crore. This impressive figure combines its 24.61 crore gross India total and a commendable 18.50 crore collected overseas.

While the final verdict on Kill’s commercial success is yet to be written, one thing is sure: the film has defied expectations by carving out a space for itself in a crowded marketplace.

