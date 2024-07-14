Lakshya’s Kill is holding its ground at the Indian box office during the second week and fetching decent numbers despite the strong presence of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and the arrival of new films like Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. After going below the mark of 1 crore on the second Friday, the film showed a massive jump yesterday (day 9) and ended up earning more than the opening day. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the action thriller opened to highly positive reviews upon its release on 5th July. It received praise for its action quotient and intriguing violent content. Even the performances of Lakshya and Raghav Juyal were praised. From the opening day itself, the film is working among a set of audiences, and it is continuously raking in steady numbers.

As per the latest collection update, Kill earned an impressive 1.43 crores on day 9. This is a big jump of 78.75% compared to day 8’s 0.80 crore. In fact, the collection is higher than the opening day of 1.35 crores. Considering yesterday’s number, the film’s overall collection stands at 13.59 crores at the Indian box office.

Today, Kill is again expected to enjoy a decent day and cross the mark of 15 crores comfortably. With Kalki 2898 AD running in its third week and Sarfira, Indian 2 witnessing a dull response, it’ll be interesting to see how the Lakshya starrer holds on during the weekdays as word-of-mouth is extremely positive among the audience.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Kill also stars Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles.

