Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has been in theatres for a month, and it’s been a fruitful journey. The film has emerged as a big success for those who are associated with it. It has already gone past the mark of 100 crores at the worldwide box office, and now, with its arrival on the OTT platform and Indian 2’s release, the collection has gone down. In the latest development, the film has reached almost 110 crores gross. Keep reading to know more!

Nithilan Swaminathan was released in theatres on June 14th. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised Vijay Sethupathi‘s performance and Swaminathan’s direction and screenplay. It even received a big thumbs-up from the ticket-buying audience. While it has turned out to be a Super-Hit in India, the collection in overseas, too, is good.

As per the latest update, Maharaja has amassed 71.20 crores net at the Indian box office in 30 days. Including taxes, the domestic gross stands at 84.01 crores. In overseas, the film has earned 25 crores gross so far. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 109.01 crores gross.

Today, there will be some growth, and the film will comfortably surpass 110 crore gross.

Meanwhile, Maharaja is reportedly made at a cost of 20 crores. Against this controlled budget, the film has earned an impressive 71.20 crores in India, thus yielding returns of 51.20 crores (after deducting the budget from the collection). If calculated further, it equals a profit of 256%.

In India, it is currently the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 (net collection) and it will be surpassed by Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 soon.

Currently, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer is streaming on Netflix and is enjoying a terrific response on the small screen.

