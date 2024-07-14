The COVID-19 pandemic was a nightmare for the entertainment industry, and now, in the post-COVID era, the dynamics have changed completely. With the audience becoming more brutal and intolerant of mediocre content, Bollywood suffered a major dent before things improved last year. Now, again, in 2024, films from down South are making more noise at the Indian box office, with Kalki 2898 AD being the latest addition.

After the pandemic ended, there was a clear tussle between the Bollywood and South film industries in the Hindi belt. Several dubbed films from the South stormed the Hindi circuit, and we witnessed films like Pushpa, RRR, KGF Chapter, Kantara, and Karthikeya 2 winning over the Hindi audience. Yes, Bollywood bounced back last year with biggies like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal, and others, but things have changed a bit in 2024.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is the highest-grossing film from Bollywood this year, and it earned 215 crores net at the Indian box office. There are several small films that stunned everyone with their performance, but none of them amassed shattering numbers. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) comfortably surpassed Fighter to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in 2024, and it is aiming to wrap up its run over 270 crores at the Indian box office.

Up next, there are a couple of big films from the South that have huge potential in the Hindi market. The first is Jr NTR-led Devara, which is enjoying good pre-release hype. Then there’s Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which will break records for sure. The biggie is enjoying immense buzz on the ground level, with a potential of earning over 50 crores on day 1 alone with its Hindi dubbed version.

Other than these two films, Rajinikanth‘s Vettaiyan and Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time might do wonders if made and promoted well.

From Bollywood, there are just a couple of films that are potential big earners in the latter half of the year – Stree 2 and Singham Again. So, it can be clearly seen that Bollywood is missing the big releases of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. While Sarfira is turning out to be another dismal release from Akshay Kumar, the actor has his Khel Khel Mein scheduled for August release. However, that film might not earn big numbers. There’s Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, but it looks to be a more content-driven film rather than a record-smasher.

So, it seems that Hindi-dubbed films from the South will rule the Hindi circuit in 2024.

