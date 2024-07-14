As expected, Sarfira saw very good jump in collections on Saturday. The signs were already there on Friday when the collections had started getting better by the evening and night shows. Of course one expected the overall numbers to be much better but then with things boiling down to word of mouth, all eyes were on how big will the growth turn out to be on Saturday. Simply put, had the collections stayed around the same mark as Friday or grown only marginally then it would have been a disappointing scenario. However that hasn’t been the case with the Akshay Kumar starrer as it’s showing signs of resurgence.

This can well be seen from the fact that after bringing in 2.50 crores on Friday, the film has moved all the way up to 4.50 crores on Saturday. This is good but then the momentum just needs to keep getting better and better with every passing day. A similar jump today would be too much to ask but still as long as at least 5.50 crores mark is crossed today, one can hope that Monday collections would be similar to Friday and then the film will just play on at these levels for days to come. It’s all a wait and watch scenario for this film by Sudha Kongara which has its heart in the right place with several scenes that make a solid impact. It’s a quality film that definitely has a lot to offer to the class audience at least and this is where it would expect to keep finding patronage.

So far, the film has collected 7 crores at the box office and while 12 crores would be comfortably crossed by evening itself, the closest it finds itself to the 13 crores mark the better it would be so that the first week can then aim for a total of over 20 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

