Despite running in its third week, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying a fantastic ride at the worldwide box office. By now, many big films would have slowed down miserably, but here, this magnum opus is showing no signs of fatigue. In fact, it is performing way better than the new releases. In the latest development, the collection has come closer to the 950 crore mark, which will be crossed comfortably today. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin directorial is enjoying all the buzz due to the positivity it is gaining in India as well as overseas. The film has got universal support, which was much needed to make it a 1000-crore monster. Out of all versions, the Hindi version and the Telugu version showed an exceptional jump yesterday, thus pushing the overall global tally.

As per the latest update, Kalki 2898 AD earned an impressive 14.70 crores on its day 17 (third Saturday) in India, taking its domestic total to a staggering 571.95 crores net. Including taxes, it equals a gross collection of 674.90 crores. In overseas, the biggie has amassed 264 crores gross, with North America (USA and Canada) giving major support. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at a humongous 938.90 crores gross in 17 days.

Kalki 2898 AD won’t slow, at least for the next few days, in the absence of any major releases, and it will comfortably enter the 1000 crore club. Today, it will cross 950 crores gross at the worldwide box office, which is a huge achievement.

Let’s wait and see how many more days this Prabhas starrer takes to hit the 1000 crore milestone. In the post-pandemic era, four Indian films have achieved this feat – RRR, KGF Chapter, Pathaan and Jawan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Trends): Akshay Kumar Starrer Shows A Jump Of 60% But It Isn’t Enough!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News