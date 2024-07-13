After taking a start of over 25 crores, Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2 needed to maintain stability or at least show a minimal drop today on day 2, but the actual picture that is coming in is extremely worrying for the makers. On Saturday, a good traction was expected in theatres but that hasn’t happened and now, the biggie is heading towards an extremely disappointing opening weekend at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by the renowned filmmaker Shankar, the film opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, and even the ticket-buying audience had nothing great to say about it. Yes, Kamal Haasan’s performance is being praised, but that one factor won’t help this biggie emerge as a commercial winner.

On day 1, Indian 2 raked in 26 crores. It was an underwhelming start considering the mammoth expectations, but still, it’s some sort of start on the board. From here, a minimal drop would have been understood, but the film witnessed a big fall. As per early trends flowing in, the biggie earned 16-17 crores on day 2, which clearly states that negative word-of-mouth is taking a toll on the film. It’s a drop of 38.46-34.61% compared to opening day.

After 2 days, Indian 2 stands at 42-43 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office and it’s very disappointing total considering the reported budget of 250 crores. From here, it seems that the film will end its opening weekend below 60 crores.

Monday onwards, it would be curtains down for Indian 2, and after that, reaching the 100 crore mark will also be a big task.

