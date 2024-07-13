We’re sure Akshay Kumar will redeem himself at the box office, but Sarfira isn’t that game-changer in his career. The superstar has been witnessing back-to-back failures, and things have gotten worse. He’s seen the lowest opening in his career. Scroll below for a comparison with his last three releases and their day 1 collections.

Sarfira released on July 12, 2024. The Sudha Kongara directorial is facing competition from Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD at the ticket windows. Both the films are associated with big names like Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, so one can only imagine the struggle Akshay Kumar starrer will have to go through to create a niche for itself.

Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 1

As previously informed, the remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru is largely dependent on word-of-mouth. Largely because Akshay Kumar has delivered some underperformers at the box office, and cine-goers have become mindful of their content choices. The early reviews were favorable, but converting into footfalls is taking longer than usual.

Sarfira has made box office collections of 2.50 crores at the box office on day 1. It is the lowest opening in the last 15 years for Khiladi Kumar. Even if one considers his recent flop like Bell Bottom (2.75 crores), it performed better than his latest release, which is receiving rave reviews.

Take a look at the last three openers of Akshay Kumar at the box office:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024): 16.07 crores

Mission Raniganj (2023): 2.80 crores

OMG 2 (2023): 10.26 crores

Sarfira vs OMG 2 Day 1

If one compares Sarfira with OMG 2, that’s a difference of a whopping 7.76 crores. In fact, his last comedy-drama, which was quite controversial due to its subject, made a 310.4% higher opening.

It is sad to see our Khiladi Kumar go through this phase, but he’s done it before, and we’re sure he’ll be back with a bang!

