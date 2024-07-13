Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 has begun its theatrical journey, and it could be said that it has started on a good note. The film managed to secure an opening of over 25 crores, which is a bright number considering that none of the Kollywood releases have managed even a double-digit start this year. Another feat is that the biggie has recorded 2024’s third biggest opening at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

The reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan had high expectations pinned on it, but unfortunately, the content failed to impress the viewers, and it is gaining negativity unanimously. As the first installment is very popular among the audience, the sequel was expected to have a blast at ticket windows yesterday, but it didn’t happen. Instead, the film earned just good numbers.

Indian 2 did a business of 26 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, it registered the third highest opening for an Indian film in 2024. It surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (24.60 crores), and grabbed the spot below Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram (42 crores). The list is topped by Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (93 crores).

Take a look at the top 5 Indian openers at the Indian box office in 2024:

Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores Guntur Kaaram – 42 crores Indian 2 – 26 crores Fighter – 24.60 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores

For Kollywood, Indian 2 marked the best opening of 2024 and left Dhanush’s Captain Miller behind by a big margin. For those who don’t know, Captain Miller earned 8.80 crores on day 1 and was holding the top Kollywood opener of the year position.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

