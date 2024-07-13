Kalki 2898 AD continues its winning momentum across the globe. Despite a couple of big releases, the magnum opus has maintained its grip at the box office and is expected to shine bright with impressive numbers during the third weekend. In the latest development, Prabhas has displayed his pull in Nepal once again as his biggie has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film in the country. Keep reading to know more!

In the last few years, Indian films have developed a good market in Nepal. Yes, Indian films have always been popular in the country, but now, this popularity has started to be reflected in the box office numbers. For those who aren’t aware, Prabhas enjoys a strong fan base in Nepal, and almost every film after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has taken an impressive start. Now, all thanks to the content, his latest release is making a big turnaround in the list of highest Indian grossers.

As per the trade buzz, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed 14 crores so far at the box office in Nepal, which is really an impressive figure. With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Pathaan did a business of 13.28 crores in the country and was ranked as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film. Now, the Prabhas starrer has replaced it.

Soon, Kalki 2898 AD will also surpass RRR, which is placed in the third position with a collection of 15 crores. The list is topped by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (25 crores), and KGF Chapter 2 is in second place with 20 crores.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian films in Nepal:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 25 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 20 crores RRR – 15 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 14 crores Pathaan – 13.28 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

