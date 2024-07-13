Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2 arrived in theatres after a long wait and wrapped up its opening day yesterday. Considering the goodwill of its predecessor, the film was expected to have a blast, but instead, it has marked just a good start at the Indian box office. The number looks good in isolation, as the mark of 25 crores was comfortably crossed. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Shankar, the Indian sequel opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience is not in favor. The effect of the same was clearly seen as the film failed to show bigger jumps in occupancy during evening and night shows. All thanks to the franchise value, the biggie got a respectable start for itself on the board.

As per early trends flowing in, Indian 2 raked in an estimated collection of 27 crores net (inclusive of all languages) on its day 1 at the Indian box office. Out of this, over 16 crores are coming in from the Tamil version. The Hindi version took a dismal start and earned just above 1 crore. The biggest surprise has been the Telugu version, which contributed well over 7 crores.

For those who don’t know, Vikram did a business of over 30 crores on its opening day. Indian 2 has failed to cross that number, but in terms of the Telugu collection, this latest release is leading by a big margin. Vikram’s Telugu version had taken a start of around 3 crores in comparison to the Indian sequel’s 7 crores+.

As word-of-mouth is poor, Indian 2 is expected to witness a dip today, and it won’t be able to enjoy the full benefit of the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

