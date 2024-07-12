Maharaja Box Office Day 28: Vijay Sethupathi Crowns Himself KING Of ROI With 254.9% Return; Can Netflix Be Conquered Next?

Vijay Sethupathi’s action spectacle Maharaja has concluded its theatrical run, capping off a successful journey with a net India collection of 71 crore. While the film’s domestic performance softened in its final weeks, its grip on its home turf of Tamil Nadu remained strong. Keep reading to know more!

Tamil Nadu Cheers for Maharaja

The Tamil Nadu box office became a goldmine for Maharaja, showering the film with a phenomenal 56.22 crore collection. This robust regional showing underscores the film’s deep connection with Tamil audiences. Appreciation was also poured in from Telugu markets, contributing to a noteworthy 14.61 crore net collection. However, the Hindi market proved to be a challenging battlefield, with collections reaching a meagre 0.13 crore in 9 days.

Maharaja’s week-by-week breakdown and new release challenges

Vijay Sethupathi‘s performance roared into theatres with a powerful opening in week one, pulling in a net India collection of a staggering 38.9 crore. Week two witnessed a reality check, with collections dipping nearly 40% to 23.45 crore. Week three saw a steeper decline, managing only 5.45 crore as the film lost maximum attention to Prabhas’ magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD. Week four offered a glimmer of hope, with early estimates suggesting a collection of around 3.19 crore. The Vijay Sethupathi’s net India total after 28 days stands at 70.98 crore.

The film’s momentum undeniably slowed down after facing tough competition with the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD for two consecutive weeks. Additionally, Maharaja’s release on Netflix today marks the end of its theatrical run. The arrival of another highly anticipated film, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, further leaves no scope for Maharaja’s screen presence.

Maharaja’s global success

Maharaja’s success story extends beyond the Indian border. The film garnered a commendable 24.25 crore from overseas markets. Combining this with the gross India total of 83.75 crore and the overseas collection, Maharaja boasts a worldwide gross of a mighty 108 crore.

Maharaj: A Highly Profitable Venture

This achievement is even more impressive considering Maharaja’s production budget of a mere 20 crore. In a short period, the film has managed to more than quadruple its investment, solidifying its position as a highly profitable venture. With a profit of 50.98 crore and a staggering 254.9% return on investment (ROI), Maharaja is a clear winner.

