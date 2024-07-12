Akshay Kumar led Sarfira is finally here for the cine-goers to experience. There is an immense amount of curiosity to see how well our Bollywood superstar has performed as he steps into the shoes of Suriya for the Soorarai Pottru remake. Unfortunately, the advance booking final collections have not been upto the mark. Scroll below for the latest box office updates.

Sarfira is helmed by Sudha Kongara, who also directed the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020). The pre-release buzz was low, more so because of the back-to-back underperformers by Akshay Kumar at the box office. In a way, this latest drama is a make-or-break release for Akki, who’s witnessed many failures in recent times, including Ram Setu, Mission Raniganj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Selfiee.

Sarfira Box Office Day 1 Pre-Booking Sales

The final numbers are out, and Akshay Kumar starrer has concluded its advance booking for day 1 at 75 lacs gross (excluding blocked seats). This is a growth of around 222% compared to Thursday’s pre-booking sales, which stood at 23.24 lacs. Around 35K tickets have been sold till now.

But an Akshay Kumar film, ending its opening day sales at 75 lakhs, that’s way below anyone’s imagination. Having said that, Sarfira will now be largely dependent on word-of-mouth. So far, critics have given positive reviews. It is now to be seen whether the film manages to pace up with favorable reviews or ends up witnessing a disappointing run like Selfiee (16.50 crores) or Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (66 crores).

Sarfira to face competition from Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD

Unfortunately, there are two big films to compete with this Sudha Kongara directorial at the ticket windows. Kamal Haasan is back to entertain fans with Indian 2 and the anticipation is sky-high. Not just in the Southern regions, but the action-thriller will also steal a chunk of the footfalls from the Northern belt.

On the other hand, Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD is officially a successful affair at the box office. The epic dystopian science-fiction action drama has done wonders at the ticket windows so far, and continues its steady run!

It is going to be difficult for Akshay Kumar to make way with his latest release, but here’s hoping for a magical run.

Sarfira was released on July 12, 2024. It also stars Paresh Rawal in Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.

