Kalki 2898 AD is unstoppable! Within a span of 11 days, it surpassed the global earnings of PK (831 crores) to become the 10th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. It is fast-pacing towards the 900 crore mark and is all set to achieve milestones by surpassing Animal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and one more biggie! Scroll below for the interesting details.

Kalki was released on June 27, 2024. It received highly favorable reviews from the audience and critics. However, the film faced negativity in its first week, as many alleged discrepancies in producers’ and distributors’ box office figures. But one thing is for sure – no one can deny the glorious run this Prabhas starrer has enjoyed in theatres worldwide so far.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

In 14 days, Kalki 2898 AD has minted box office collections of 544.33 crores net and 642.30 crores gross from India. It has added 249 crores from overseas circuits, surging the worldwide gross to 891.30 crores.

Today, Prabhas’ biggie will unlock the 900 crore mark at the box office. And with that, it can potentially cross as many as three films in the list of highest Indian grossers at the worldwide box office.

Kalki 2898 AD to surpass Secret Superstar & 2 others!

With its entry into the 900 crore club, Nag Ashwin’s directorial will crush Secret Superstar (902 crores gross) to garner the 9th spot among the highest Indian worldwide grosses. The next targets are Animal (910.72 crores) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores), which are also likely to be surpassed today with merely 23 crores more into the kitty!

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin directorial stars an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Brahmanandam, and Disha Patani. It also marks special appearances by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sarfira Box Office Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): 383% Growth In 24 Hours But It’s Ridiculously Low In Reality; Akshay Kumar Starrer Needs To Desperately Pace Up!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News