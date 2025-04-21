The previous week on Days of our Lives saw Sami and Vivian’s return, Xander finding out about the forged letter, Rafe sleeping with Sami, JJ accusing Gabi of potentially being EJ’s shooter, and several deals and demands being kept by characters to get what they want from the other.

There’s lots more drama and plenty of confrontations on the way this week as the storylines unfold. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 21, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama series set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Philip and Belle making a promise. Now that Xander knows the letter was forged, he feels guilty about his role and actions. But he had no plans to reveal the truth to his brother until Vivian spilled the truth. So did he ever actually care about it?

When Philip promises Belle something, what could it be about? Is he going to tell her what happened and how things escalated? On the other hand, Susan visits EJ. She rushes to the hospital to meet him and check on his health. While EJ still remains comatose, he has had several visits from the residents of Salem, and Susan is the latest addition to the long list.

Can she offer some help or insight? When will the investigators figure out who shot EJ? Meanwhile, Xander is demanding answers from Stephanie and Alex. Now that he is aware of the forged letter, thanks to Vivian, he has been furious, angry, and ready to confront anyone in his path.

He cannot believe that Philip was so desperate to get the Kiriakis fortune that he lied and used forgery to attain it. Xander also knows that Stephanie and Alex knew and kept it a secret. Moreover, they kept this hidden by pushing the whole false Philip and Stephanie affair. When he confronts them, will they apologize or refuse to let him chastise them for their choice?

Xander still doesn’t know that his wife, Sarah, also learned about the forged letter and kept it a secret. Will he find out soon? How will he react to it? Lastly, Kate chastises Rex. He found a gun in her belongings and has been questioning her if she shot EJ. Is that why Kate is chastising him for even considering it a potential reality? How will he respond to the same?

