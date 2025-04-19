The previous week on Days of our Lives saw friction between JJ and Gabi after he accused her of potentially shooting EJ. Meanwhile, Rafe slept with Sami thus fracturing any chances between him and Jada. Xander found out that the letter was forged and he was more than just furious about the truth.

From confrontations and fundraisers to big doubts and heartfelt bondings, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune into Peacock to watch the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Philip and Belle making a promise. What could it be about? Is it somehow related to Xander? Or maybe even EJ? When Susan visits EJ, how will this visit go? Up next, Xander demands answers from Stephanie and Alex. Will they accept that they knew about the forged letter? Lastly, Kate chastises Rex. How will he react to this?

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

When Cat and Gabi catch up, how will their chat go? On the other hand, EJ wakes up. How will he react now that is out of his coma? When will he find out that Smai is back in town? Or that Belle confessed her feelings for him? When Sophia and Tate bond, is this going to ruin whatever chances he had to get back with Holly? Johnny has mixed emotions. Could it be about EJ?

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

A hospital fundraiser takes place while Gabi shares her frustrations with Javi and Leo. Meanwhile, Alex and Stephanie question if they made the right choice. Will they regret keeping secrets from Xander? Chad observes a moment between Cat, Thomas, and Charlotte. Lastly, Xander has words with Philip. How will things really fare now that the truth is finally out?

Thursday, April 24, 2025

The penultimate episode features Maggie encouraging Xander to show compassion. Will he listen? Up next, Kristen is struck by EJ’s demeanor. On the other hand, JJ hopes to win back Gabi. Will he be successful? And lastly, Chad realizes he may not be ready to date again. Is it true though?

Friday, April 25, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Jada and Rafe come to terms. Shawn gets news, but what could it be about? When EJ gets an admission from Belle, what will it lead to? Elsewhere, Johnny doubts himself. Is this related to his feud with his father EJ? To wrap things up, Chanel and Paulina share a heartfelt bonding moment. What else do the residents have in store?

