In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Vivian stunned Xander. Meanwhile, Sarah confessed to Maggie, and Stephanie sought Kayla’s advice. Elsewhere, Alex had a tense exchange with Philip. Lastly, Marlena and Steve sparred with Orpheus as they searched for John.

There’s plenty of exciting new drama on the way as EJ’s shooter is still not found, and with the truth of the forged letter out, there’s bound to be a lot of clashes. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 18, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 18, 2025

The last episode of the week features Rafe opening up to Sami. In a fit of his anger, he refused to listen to Jada earlier and slept with Sami after they reconnected. Later, he finds out that Jada sleeps with Shawn once during the imposter drama, not twice, as he assumes after seeing her shirt on the couch. To add to it, he got intimate with Sami and is feeling guilty now.

Seems it’s too late, and it didn’t help that his conclusions were wrong. Jada is angry and is unwilling to forgive now that she knows what he did after calling her out for telling him the truth. When he confides in Sami about it, will she be able to give him some wise advice? Or is he on his own now?

Up next, Shawn and JJ warn Melinda. The two have been working on the case of EJ’s shooting. When they warn Melinda about something, could it be about the shooting? Have they found out who shot EJ? Or is this about something else instead? Elsewhere, Xander berates Philip. Now that Xander is aware of the forged letter, things are about to go down.

The brothers were getting along quite well, planning takeovers and working together, but it was always going to be short-lived. Many people, including Xander’s wife Sarah, kept the secret of the forged letter from him, but thanks to Vivian, he now knows the reality. And he is very furious and angry. It was how he was always going to react, which is why he was kept in the dark.

When Xander berates Philip about the forged letter and his desperate attempt at getting his hands on the Kiriakis fortune, what exactly will this lead to? How will Philip react to Xander’s fury and questions? Lastly, Gabi and Vivian clash. How far will this feud go? Will things get ugly quickly? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more details about all the storylines.

