Animated comedies have long been the lifeblood of late-night TV, with classics like The Simpsons, South Park, and Family Guy aging like fine wine or at least like stubborn pop culture icons that refuse to leave the dinner table. Now, Prime Video has tossed its own wild card into the mix, and it’s already shaking things up.

A New Contender Enters the Animated Arena

Say hello to #1 Happy Family USA, the brainchild of Ramy Youssef. Yep, the same Ramy who turned cultural introspection into comedy gold with Ramy on Hulu. This time around, he’s traded moody dramedy for animated satire, diving headfirst into a post-9/11 America through the eyes of the relentlessly chipper Hussein family.

The series’ plotline reads, “#1 Happy Family USA follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins – the most patriotic, most peaceful, and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 ‘Amreeka.’ “

This animated offering, set in the early 2000s, doesn’t tiptoe around its premise. It has got style literally, all thanks to illustrator Mona Chalabi, for whom the visuals break free from the usual animated sitcom mold, standing out in a sea of sameness. There’s something about its aesthetic that feels deliberately offbeat, perfectly matching the show’s politically sharp tone.

Critical Praise and a Perfect Start

The critics so far have been very much into it. With a debut score on Rotten Tomatoes that’s flirting with perfection (albeit from a small handful of reviews), the early buzz is glowing. And while that could shift as more voices chime in, there’s no denying the show’s off to a flying start. Eight episodes dropped in one go, and fans won’t be left hanging as Amazon’s already locked in a second season.

AwardsBuzz’s Abe Friedtanzer praises “the pacing and energy of this show,” which he notes “will also appeal to fans of animated comedies traditionally found on FOX.”

New York Times’ Esther Zuckerman notes the animated sitcom “encourages viewers to find humor and humanity in outlandish scenarios stemming from what was a dark period for many American families.”

In terms of humor, it’s a cocktail of quick pacing, and sharp jabs at cultural paranoia. Think South Park with more heart, Family Guy with more brains, and The Simpsons if they swapped Springfield for a Muslim household navigating the fog of early 2000s America.

According to Comic Book Resources, the animated series stars Ramy Youssef, Alia Shawkat, Mandy Moore, Chris Redd, Salma Hindy, Randa Jarrar, Akaash Singh, and Whitmer Thomas. Youssef co-created the series alongside South Park veteran Pam Brady.

If you’re into animated shows that aren’t afraid to laugh and make you squirm a little while doing it, #1 Happy Family USA might just be your next binge.

