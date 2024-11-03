Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy has undoubtedly redefined the animated comedy with its irreverent humor and offbeat take on the modern family. The long-running show follows the Griffin family as they navigate hilariously absurd situations in their fictional town of Quahog. Known for its edgy, satirical humor and pop-culture parodies, Family Guy is returning with season 23.

Family Guy has carved its niche in animated TV by embracing the DNA of The Simpsons in its satire of the American Family. While Family Guy was briefly canceled after season 3, the edgy comedy show was revived a few years later and has continued for over 20 years. With Family Guy returning for another season, here’s everything you need to know.

Family Guy Season 23 Release Date

The release date of Family Guy season 23 has yet to be revealed but is expected to arrive sometime in early 2025. In a surprising twist, the long-running sitcom also announced that the upcoming season will not be part of Fox’s fall slate, breaking the two-decade tradition.

As a prelude to season 23, a Family Guy Halloween special featuring guest star Glen Powell will premiere on October 14, 2024, followed by a Christmas special later in the year. Both specials will air exclusively on Hulu.

Family Guy Season 23 Cast

The main cast of Family Guy has been the same since the show first aired in 1999 and will be the same in season 23, given it was the same in season 22. The return of Seth MacFarlane as Peter, Stewie, Brian, and Quagmire is confirmed as Family Guy wouldn’t be the same without him. The core cast remains unchanged as well, with Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, and Seth Green returning to the beloved roles they’ve voiced for over two decades.

Family Guy Season 23 Trailer

While Family Guy Season 23 is pushed until mid-season, a six-minute trailer has been released, featuring bits and pieces of the upcoming episodes. The trailer was dropped during 2024’s San Diego Comic-Con and humorously teased Top Gun parodies. It also takes a pointed, politically charged jab at the United States Supreme Court. Although it keeps season 23’s plot details under wraps, the teaser is packed with quick and hilarious snippets.

Family Guy Season 23 Plot

It’s pretty impossible to predict the twists and gags that Family Guy season 23 will bring as the show has built its reputation on wildly unexpected humor. Even after two decades, its edgy, offbeat style keeps viewers on their toes.

While reflecting on the future of Family Guy, MacFarlane admitted that the show has reached “escape velocity,” hinting that the show can end at any moment, but the moment hasn’t arrived yet. He said, “At this point, I don’t see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy, and it funds some good causes. It’s a lot of extraneous cash you can donate to Rainforest Trust, and still go out to dinner that night. There was a time when I thought, it’s time to wrap it up.”

He continued, “At this point, we’ve reached escape velocity. I don’t know there’s any reason to stop unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people are, ‘Eh, we don’t care about ‘Family Guy’ anymore.’ But that hasn’t happened yet. Also, I don’t watch the show, so if anyone wants to take another look at this article for anything I missed, that would be great.”

