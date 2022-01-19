Family Guy Features Amaal Mallik’s ‘Tum Ho Toh’ & It’s A Huge Achievement Unlocked For The Composer!

Musician Amaal Mallik’s superhit song ‘Tum Ho Toh‘ featured in ‘Family Guy’, one of the funniest and long-running international animated series.

Amaal Mallik is excited that the vibe of the song resonated with the makers of his favourite series.

Amaal said: “I’m thrilled that a show that popular and global looped ‘Tum Ho Toh’ in for one of its episodes. What’s more rewarding than having makers resonate with your creative work. Watching the episode refreshed my memories of creating the song with Shaan & Rashmi Virag.”

The original is a love song that has been sung by Shaan, written by Rashmi Virag and it features Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem.

The instrumental of Amaal Mallik’s song appears in Episode 11 of Season 20. The part that has Mallik’s piece of music looped in shows the notorious infant Stewie and his mother Lois at a drum circle.

Amaal Mallik added: “A lot of my music is heard and seen on very popular fiction and non-fiction shows in India but this is a special first for me and I thank all those who so proudly brought the episode to my notice. Gratitude to those rooting for my music.”

Amaal, who describes his music as, “heartfelt, simple and honest”, previously spoke with IANS about his journey so far, his rendezvous with setbacks and his aspirations for the art of music.

For him, “It’s unbelievable, it feels just like yesterday” that he entered Hindi cinema in 2014 with ‘Jai Ho’.

He expresses his gratitude towards superstar Salman Khan for showing the confidence in a young composer like him, “A big thank you to Mr. Salman Khan, who believed in me when I was just 23 years old. I wasn’t sure if I should take the plunge to become a composer but he believed in me and after him the world followed.”

