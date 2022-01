Actress Karishma Sawant, who plays Arohi in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, says that the long-running show has maintained its authenticity and also added newness to it.

Advertisement

She feels “gratitude” to be a part of the show that doesn’t target a specific type of audience, but “it believes in adapting to the change and giving out quality scenes and performance.”

Advertisement

According to Karishma Sawant, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has not added anything to her career. “In fact, it is my career since it’s my first show. I only want to learn and grow every day where I have been given this opportunity,” she said.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi, it initially featured Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. From October 2021, it stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant as the show introduced the third generation.

“The show has its authenticity and also the newness at the same time,” Karishma Sawant said.

The only compliments that she looks forward to is from her directors. “That’s what keeps me going,” the actress said.

The look and feel of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are loved by the audience for its authenticity and the importance it gives to relationships.

“That’s the magic of the entertainment industry. Every show has its own feel and look. Ours is about family and relationships which is the most important part of our life which one must value and cherish every day,” Karishma Sawant said.

Must Read: Bharti Singh On Creating History By Doing This For The First Time Ever In India: “I Am Going To Change Your Mind”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube