If the box office tells us how good a film is, the weekly TRP rating does the same for TV shows. And now, the TRP rating for the week gone by are in. So which show made it to the top? Well, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa continues to take that place.

While the next spot is a tie between two shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came in at No 4 thanks to the arrival of Harshad Chopda. Read on to know which other shows made it to the Top 5 links.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the TRP report for week 48 is in and it reveals the top 5 shows of the week gone by. Talking about which show made it to the top, the most-watched show last week was Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa. Maintaining its number one spot once again, the much-loved show stands at No. 1 with a 4.1 rating.

Coming in next is not one but two shows. The two popular daily soaps making it to the second spot are Udaariyaan and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Both the shows have managed to maintain the TRP at 3.1. The Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey production has been gaining a lot of views and attention owing to its recent marriage plot and the engaging storyline that follows it.

As for the other No.2 show of the week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was one of the most tweeted Indian TV shows in the week gone by. The show’s current track sees Virat on a mission and Sai being worried about him. It also sees the entry of Shruti in Chavan Niwas and the show’s lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma getting married on November 30.

Coming in No. 3 in this week’s TRP list is Gashmeer and Sumbul Touqeer’s show Imlie. The show’s current track shows its titular character and Aditya getting separated. The plot has kept the audience on the edge of their seats as all are interested to know whether they will get back soon or not.

Coming in at No.4 this week on the TRP charts is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the same can be credited to the entry of Harshad Chopda and its news female leads. The TRP of the show is at 2.6 as people are liking the love triangle between Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Aarohi. The show that claimed the 5th place this place is Yeh Hai Chahatein with a TRP of 2.3.

Do you agree with these ratings? Let us know in the comments below.

