Koimoi was the first one to report the wedding of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s daughter Niyati Joshi. The wedding festivities have already begun and now a video of Dilip dancing on dhol is going crazy viral on social media. Yes, Jetha can definitely dance in real life. Haha! Scroll below to watch the video.

Niyati’s wedding is tomorrow but the pre-wedding festivities have begun and pictures and videos of the same are going viral on social media.

Dilip Joshi is one of the most popular actors in the television industry and rose to fame with his stint of ‘Jethalal’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His daughter Niyati Joshi is now getting married to Yashovardhan Mishra, the son of film writer Ashok Mishra.

Yesterday, the wedding card of Joshi’s daughter was going viral on social media and now his dance on dhol.

Take a look at the video here:

Jethalal has definitely got the moves. Hehe!

Also, did y’all happen to notice Dilip Joshi’s Garba moves? He’s one good dancer, we must say.

Meanwhile, the wedding will take place at Taj Hotel on December 11 in Mumbai. And ever since the report came out, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are excited to know every detail of the wedding.

Reportedly, the entire Taarak Mehta team has been invited for the auspicious occasion. Reportedly, several old members of the hit sitcom are also invited to the wedding. One of them being Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben on the show, is also reportedly invited to the wedding.

We are really excited for more videos to come in from Niyati’s wedding. What are your thoughts on Dilip Joshi’s dance on dhol? Tell us in the space below.

