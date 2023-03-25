From Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother To Family Guy - Shows To Binge Watch This Weekend In Bed!

Picture this – It’s Friday, you have finished your work and the day is breezy — the kind that makes you want to just curl up in bed and watch something that cheers you up. And, what better than a sitcom to do exactly that? Disney+ Hotstar offers a diverse collection of content across genres and some gems when it comes to sitcoms! So, look no further, we have made things a bit easier for you with this handy guide that’ll help you find the perfect sitcoms. Whether you’re in the mood for some daily family drama with Modern Family or want to celebrate the bonds of friendships with New Girl, Disney+ Hotstar has an incredible library of sitcoms just waiting for you and here’s the perfect list.

Modern Family

Jay has grown children, grandchildren and a gorgeous young wife with a preteen son of her own. Together, they must bridge generational and cultural gaps.

How I Met Your Mother

Ted Mosby, an architect, recounts to his children the events that led him to meet their mother.

New Girl

The lives of three friends take a different course when a new girl arrives to be their ‘adorkable’ roommate.

Family Guy

In a wacky Rhode Island town, buffoonish Peter Griffin and his family strive to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another.

Fresh Off The Boat

During the 1990s, a Taiwanese immigrant family attempts to adjust to the socio-cultural and socio-economic reality of living in the US.

Malcolm In The Middle

An inventive half-hour comedy about a middle-class family seen through the eyes of Malcolm, a regular kid with a genius IQ.

What We Do In The Shadows

A look into the daily – or rather, nightly lives of four vampires who’ve lived together for over 100 years, in Staten Island.

