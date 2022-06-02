Top Gun: Maverick might have faced a ban in China. It is not uncommon for a film to be stopped from being released in a country, especially China, because of its strict censorship rules. Previously, many Marvel Phase 4 films, including Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man No Way Home.

The most recent addition to the MCU banner, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was also stopped from its premiere in the world’s largest market. The ban came after an Anti-Chinese government element was spotted in the superhero flick.

Now, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick has been added to the long list of films that are not releasing in China. According to DailyMail, this decision comes after the producers decided to restore the Taiwanese flag on the back of Cruise‘s jacket in the new blockbuster.

For the unversed, the iconic leather jacket donned by Maverick in the film has a patch that commemorates his father’s battleship tours to Japan and Taiwan in the 1986 prequel. When the Top Gun: Maverick trailer was released, this flag was removed to comply with China’s wishes. However, when the Tom Cruise starrer hit the big screen, the patch was back.

Several Chinese fans, who awaited the release of this sequel much like others, were upset over this decision. When it comes to the impact on box office, there is no denying there will be a dent without any collection from the country. However, as of now, the action movie is doing quite well.

Top Gun: Maverick broke several records upon its release and is Tom Cruise’s best opener. Till now, the movie has made over $300 million at the global box office. With a budget of $170 million, it has already covered it in a matter of a few days. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

