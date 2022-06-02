Johnny Depp vs Amber heard trial has finally witnessed its big verdict. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star has won the defamation suit against his ex-wife. While he’s released a lengthy statement on getting his life back, the Aquaman actress has expressed her disappointment and sadness. Amidst it all, reports suggest that she will have to now pay him $15 million. But do you know the actual sum is almost half? Scroll below for details.

To give you a small recap, the jury after hours of deliberation found Johnny’s claims against Amber true. The actor had slammed his ex-wife with a $50 million suit but the jury provided him with $10 million compensatory damages and $5 million cumulative damages.

But there comes the twist! Due to legal restrictions, the judge had to reduce the cumulative damages of $5 million for Johnny Depp to $350,000. That first of all brought down the $15 million sum to something as lower as $10.35 million.

If one remembers, Amber Heard has also filed a countersuit against Johnny Depp for $100 million. While the jury found two out of three claims untrue, the attorney of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star was indeed found guilty of defaming the Aquaman actress. They had released a statement in the media saying Amber “staged property damage to show police” after their alleged fight.

Owing to the same, Johnny was demanded to pay Amber compensatory damage of $2 million. Now if that is settled from the amount that he is set to receive from his ex-wife, the total sums up to $8.35 million.

That is almost half of what the jury had rewarded Johnny Depp with. Isn’t it? But what matters is that he won.

Congratulations to Team Depp!

