Amber Heard has been a part of showbiz since 2003. She was a part of many Television series and films in form of supporting roles before getting a leading role in All The Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006). It was 2008 that brought her name and fame with movies like Pineapple Express, Never Back Down. 14 years after, she has a net worth of $8 million. Scroll below to know how it complicates everything in the Johnny Depp defamation verdict.

For the longest time, Amber has been in the news over her legal battles with her ex-husband Johnny. She had got a restraining order against him and later accused him of domestic violence. JD had sued The Sun over ‘wife-beater’ claims but lost the libel trial. However, he won the defamation suit against the Aquaman actress today. He had slapped a suit of $50 million against her.

As everyone is very well aware, Amber Heard has been ordered by the court to give a total sum of $10.38 million to Johnny Depp as damages. On the other hand, the actor has been asked to give $2 million to his ex-wife after his attorney defamed her and accused her of staging property damage to show to police after one of their ugly fights.

All in all, Amber Heard has to pay money that is way above her net worth in the first place. To begin with, let’s take a look at the breakup of her prized possessions:

Income

Amber Heard has earned a whopping $10 million between the period of 2013-2019. She revealed in her testimony about the 4-film deal with Warner Brothers. She was paid $450,000 for her first movie, $1 million for Aquaman and $2 million for its sequel. That comes to around 3.45 million in total. In addition, she got paid $1.65 million for The Stand (2020).

Property

The Rum Diary actress preferred a low-key life ever since she split from Johnny Depp. The actress in her opening testimony had revealed that she lives in a town called Yucca Valley. Her Mojave desert home was purchased for $795,000 back in 2019. No other details regarding any other properties have been revealed.

Car Collection

It was back in 2016 that Amber Heard revealed she was a proud owner of a 1968 Mustang and a 1967 Mercedes 250SL. As per reports, she also owns Range Rover Sport, Tesla Model S and Dodge Journey.

Divorce Settlement

As most know, Johnny Depp had paid a sum of $7 million to Amber after their high-profile divorce was finalized. The actress promised to split the money equally between two charities and keep nothing to herself. But it was recently revealed that she hasn’t fulfilled her promise of donation entirely yet. There remain speculations on where that money went while she claims that she spent it on lawyers as Depp kept suing her.

All in all, it is said that Amber has a net worth of about $8 million, taking in consideration all her expenditures and investments over the years. Now that the actress has been asked to pay a sum of $10.38 million, it is obvious that even if she gives away all she owns, the amount will be lesser.

Let us see what action Amber Heard takes against the verdict that is in favour of Johnny Depp.

