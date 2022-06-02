While Amber Heard was in the court when the verdict was being read out, Johnny Depp wasn’t present. Now, photos of him enjoying his time with friends and fans moments before the judgment was out are going viral on social media. The $50 million defamation trial finally came to an end.

Depp won on three counts and has been awarded $10 million for compensatory damages and another $5 million for punitive damages. However, the latter was limited to $350,000 by the Judge because of the restriction in the state. Meanwhile, Heard is offered $2 million as compensatory damages.

Just after the verdict was made public, Amber Heard expressed her disappointment over it and said that it was a setback. Whereas Johnny Depp thanked the jurors for giving him his life back. It is common knowledge that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor flew to the UK after the trial ended and before the results were out.

Johnny Depp even gave a surprise performance at a concert. Now, photos of him having a gala time at The Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle are going viral. He was accompanied by friends Jeff Beck and Sam Fender and even took photos with the fans. Meanwhile, Amber Heard was present at the court, and her spokesperson called out JD for being absent from the hearing.

Johnny Depp x Jeff Beck x Sam Fender just sat in a pub is funny to me pic.twitter.com/oBpu1tyilh — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) June 1, 2022

Johnny Depp leaving a pub in Newcastle…and Daddy Malcom ushering him away…lol… Random grown man…I love you Johnny pic.twitter.com/QOumZLh7Hp — Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ (@No_Reason_Jenz) June 1, 2022

Depp’s fans reacted to this and said that it was funny and unbelievable that JD was in the pub as the verdict was being readout. One even said that it was much like what Captain Jack Sparrow would do.

#JohnnyDepp in a pub in Newcastle, June 01, 2022. pic.twitter.com/RWnPLLE7SS — ReemDepp – Johnny Depp Deserves Justice (@ReemDepp) June 1, 2022

The fact that Johnny Depp was chilling in a pub in Newcastle when the verdict came in is absolutely unbelievable! This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow#verdictwatch #CaptainJackSparrow #JohnnyDepp — Anthony Duff (@Anthony__Duff) June 2, 2022

Johnny Depp could have been anywhere after hearing the verdict on the trial but he was in a pub in the toon with Sam Fender.. what a guy! Hero 👏🏼hope he had a few well deserved pints 🍺 — Hayden Toms (@tomsy_1994) June 2, 2022

Absolutely sent me that Johnny Depp was in a pub with Sam Fender while the whole world awaited the outcome of the tria. Madnesss — Amy (@amyblyth13) June 2, 2022

I love the fact that while Amber Heard was in court for the verdict still trying hard to shed tears meanwhile Johnny Depp was in a pub in Newcastle with locals watching the verdict eating fish & chips whilst his beverage of choice was a soft drink #TruthWins — United Extra Time (@UnitedExtraTime) June 2, 2022

The fact that Johnny Depp, while the verdict is being read on his defamation trial, is in a pub in Newcastle is amazing. No better place to be imo — Tinnuon (@Tinnuon) June 1, 2022

Moments after that, Johnny Depp was spotted leaving the pub. A report also states that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor could not be physically present in that court due to prior work engagements. Now, it is being said that Amber Heard is appealing the verdict.

