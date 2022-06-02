Johnny Depp's Photos From A Pub During The Verdict Hearing For The Amber Heard Case Goes Viral
Johnny Depp Was In A Pub & Amber Heard Was In The Court When The Verdict Was Read Out ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Wikimedia )

While Amber Heard was in the court when the verdict was being read out, Johnny Depp wasn’t present. Now, photos of him enjoying his time with friends and fans moments before the judgment was out are going viral on social media. The $50 million defamation trial finally came to an end.

Depp won on three counts and has been awarded $10 million for compensatory damages and another $5 million for punitive damages. However, the latter was limited to $350,000 by the Judge because of the restriction in the state. Meanwhile, Heard is offered $2 million as compensatory damages.

Just after the verdict was made public, Amber Heard expressed her disappointment over it and said that it was a setback. Whereas Johnny Depp thanked the jurors for giving him his life back. It is common knowledge that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor flew to the UK after the trial ended and before the results were out.

Johnny Depp even gave a surprise performance at a concert. Now, photos of him having a gala time at The Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle are going viral. He was accompanied by friends Jeff Beck and Sam Fender and even took photos with the fans. Meanwhile, Amber Heard was present at the court, and her spokesperson called out JD for being absent from the hearing.

Depp’s fans reacted to this and said that it was funny and unbelievable that JD was in the pub as the verdict was being readout. One even said that it was much like what Captain Jack Sparrow would do.

Check out a few reactions here:

Moments after that, Johnny Depp was spotted leaving the pub. A report also states that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor could not be physically present in that court due to prior work engagements. Now, it is being said that Amber Heard is appealing the verdict.

