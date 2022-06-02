Tom Cruise and headlines is a love affair that has been running for decades and there is hardly a month that goes by without Cruise making some big news. The actor who right now is marinating in the glory of Top Gun: Maverick, a franchise that comes back to the screen after 36 long years, is also in the spotlight for his next Mission Impossible, which looks like an insanely crazy ride. But what is also in the limelight always is his personal life and relationships.

While Top Gun: Maverick continues to impress fans and break records after records at the Box Office, it is Tom’s old interview that has caught the attention of the netizens today. A clip from an old interview of Cruise has gone viral and we can see him schooling a reporter for asking him way too personal questions about his personal life and specifically Nicole Kidman.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were it couple in town back in the day. The two left many shocked when they parted ways. Just after that when a reporter decided to interview Tom Cruise and ask him uncomfortable questions about his dynamic with Kidman, it only put the actor off and he decided to school him.

In a viral video from 2005, which exactly four years after Tom Cruise’s divorce from Nicole Kidman, 60 Minutes reporter Peter Overton asked Cruise whether Kidman was the love of his life. Initially, Tom decided to laugh it off as he said, “What do you mean, Peter? How do you answer that question?”

However, Peter did not back off and decided to grill the star more to make him speak and this visibly put Tom Cruise off who then said that he still had a good relationship with Nicole Kidman and wanted her to be happy and marry again. But things heated more when Overton didn’t stop. The reporter went on to say, “I suppose they’re questions that people want to know,” when Tom looked at him with a piercing gaze.

Tom Cruise who was by now angry said, “Peter. Peter. You want to know. Take responsibility for what you want to know. So, I’m just telling you right now, ok, just put your manners back in.”

The video has been already viewed over a couple of million times on the Internet and has made it back to the mainstream again. Catch it below and tell us what you think of it in the comments section below.

